Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Partnership with Ingram Micro in China

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2019(the "Company") (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the addition of new channel relationship supporting the Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) region.

The company has signed a new distributor agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a global wholesale provider of technology products and supply chain management service. Under the terms of the new agreement, Ingram Micro Inc. will provide advanced logistics, product delivery, and distribution services for Lantronix external IoT device gateways and IT management solutions in China.

"As a leader in providing knowledge-driven IT solutions to the Chinese market since 1997, Ingram Micro prides itself on partnering with established brands like Lantronix," said Patrick Shao, vice president and managing director Ingram Micro PRC. "We're excited to add Lantronix's innovative portfolio of industrial and networking solutions to our catalogue of best-of-breed products."

"We're pleased to add Ingram Micro to the growing list of Lantronix Asia Pacific partners," said Kevin Yoder, Lantronix vice president of sales. "China represents a growth market for us, and the expansion of our relationship with Ingram Micro will allow us to further our reach and support new customers with our industry-leading IT management and IoT solutions."

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

