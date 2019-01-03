

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian stock market ended marginally up on Wednesday, rebounding strongly after opening with a big negative gap. Worries about global economic growth on the back of data showing a contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity sent stock prices crashing early on in the session, while a rebound in crude oil prices pulled the market out of the red.



Investors also reacted to a report on Canada's manufacturing sector activity. Canada's manufacturing sector expanded in December at the slowest pace in nearly two years as production growth faltered and export orders stagnated, the report said.



The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index, a measure of manufacturing business conditions, fell to a seasonally adjusted 53.6 last month, its lowest since January 2017, from 54.9 in November.



Energy and healthcare shares led the market higher. Financial and industrials shares recovered well after a weak start. Consumer staples, information technology and materials shares closed mostly weak.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 24.30 points, or 0.17%, at 14,347.16, after scaling a low of 14,112.84 and a high of 14,400.33 intraday.



The Capped Energy Index ended up 1.85%. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO), Encana Corporation (ECA.TO), Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) gained 2 to 3.5%.



The Capped Healthcare Index climbed up 5.77%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) soared 7.3%, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) jumped 8.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) climbed up 4.6% and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) ended 7.1% up. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) gained about 1.5%.



Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) ended 3.8% up after it announced that its Colombian subsidiary, Colcanna SAS has signed an exclusive agreement with the Federación Médica Colombiana to jointly develop an academic curriculum on the medicinal use of cannabis.



Among bank stocks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) gained about 0.6%, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) gained 0.4%, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) advanced by 0.6% and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) added 0.9%, while Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) ended marginally up.



In the materials section, Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) ended 3.3% down and B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) declined by 1.25%. First Quantum Minerals declined by about 4.5%.



Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) shares gained 2.8%. The company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Bennington Financial Services Corp., a profitable and growing privately owned company serving the brokered equipment leasing market in Canada.



Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday as a contraction in China's manufacturing sector due to ongoing trade friction with the U.S. weighed on sentiment. Markets were also impacted by the U.S. government shutdown, which entered its 12th day.



Data released by Market showed, China's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nineteen months in December. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.7 in the month, from 50.2 in November.



A few markets in Europe managed to shrug off a weak start and end higher. Still, in the end, major European markets settled on a mixed note. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.9%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index edged up by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.



In economic news from Eurozone, data showed eurozone manufacturing PMI stood at 51.4 in December, down from November's 51.8 and the lowest since February 2016.



Meanwhile, the U.K. PMI extended its upbeat momentum in the month to hit a six-month high at 54.2.



In Germany, employment grew to a record high in 2018 despite a slowdown in the economy, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed.S



U.S. markets ended marginally higher, recovering from a weak start. Activity was subdued as traders kept an eye on Washington as President Donald Trump has invited congressional leaders to a meeting.



The meeting comes as the partial government shutdown has entered its twelfth day due to an impasse over funding for Trump's controversial border wall.



Democrats are due to take control of the House on Thursday and intend to move forward with plans to reopen the government without providing funding for the wall, although the White House has called the plan a 'non-starter.'



In commodities, crude oil futures for February ended up $1.13, or 2.5%, at $46.54 a barrel, the highest settlement in two weeks.



Gold futures for February ended up $2.80, or 0.2%, at $1,284.10 an ounce, the highest settlement price since June 14, 2018.



Silver futures for March settled at $15.649 an ounce, gaining $0.149 in the session.



Copper futures for March ended at $2.623 per pound, down marginally from previous close.



