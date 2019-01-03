

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blake Nordstrom, the co-president of department store Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), died early Wednesday morning.



Nordstrom, age 58, was co-president of the retailer, a leadership position he share with his brothers Erik and Peter. Both brothers will continue to lead the company.



'My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time,' said Nordstrom Chairman Brad Smith. 'Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have continued leadership from co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom.'



In December, the company had revealed that Blake had been diagnosed with lymphoma, which at the time was said to be 'treatable.'



It could not be immediately determined whether the lymphoma was the cause of Blake's death.



Blake's great-grandfather John Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant, had founded the company, which started as Wallin & Nordstrom, in 1901.



