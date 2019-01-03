

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders met at the White House on Wednesday but made no meaningful progress toward ending the partial government shutdown.



Trump said in a post on Twitter after the meeting that Democrats and Republicans must work together to pass a funding bill that protects the nation and its people, which he called the 'first and most important duty of government.'



'I remain ready and willing to work with Democrats to pass a bill that secures our borders, supports the agents and officers on the ground, and keeps America Safe. Let's get it done!' Trump tweeted.



Despite expressing willingness to work with Democrats, Trump continues to stand by his demand that a spending bill include $5 billion for the construction of controversial border wall.



In remarks to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump indicated the partial government shutdown will continue for 'as long as it takes' to get the money for the wall.



The meeting was not expected to result in a major breakthrough, with a Capitol Hill source telling CNN the meeting 'appears to be more of a White House stunt than a serious attempt to have a discussion.'



Presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., indicated after the meeting that House Democrats will move forward with plans to reopen the government without providing funding for the wall.



Democrats will officially take control of the House on Thursday and plan to pass legislation that includes six full-year appropriations bills as well as a continuing resolution to fund the Department of Homeland Security until February 8th.



The legislation would provide $1.3 billion for border security, well below the $5 billion that Trump has demanded for construction of the wall.



The White House has rejected the legislation, however, with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders calling the plan a 'non-starter.'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has also dismissed the plan and reiterated that the Senate will not vote on legislation that does not have the support of the president.



'The Senate will be glad to vote on a measure that the House passes that the president will sign. But we're not going to vote on anything else,' McConnell said after the meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX