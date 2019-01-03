The global respiratory monitoring devices market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005681/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global respiratory monitoring devices market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global respiratory monitoring devices market is the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. The number of patients suffering from the chronic respiratory disease has increased substantially over the years. They are primarily caused by air pollution, dust, occupational chemicals, and tobacco smoke. Patients who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive respiratory diseases (COPD) are advised to undergo continuous monitoring. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the demand for respiratory monitoring devices will grow significantly during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global respiratory monitoring devices market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global respiratory monitoring devices market:
Global respiratory monitoring devices market: Technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices
With continuous innovations in smartphones, cordless devices, wearables, and integrated devices, the end-users are shifting toward technologically advanced products. Companies are constantly focusing on developing technologically advanced products to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the diagnosis. For instance, Medtronic, developed Capnostream 35, a portable respiratory monitor, which is used to provide continuous measurement of SpO2 (pulse oximeter), EtCO2 (capnography), respiration rate, and pulse rate. The development of technologically advanced respiratory monitoring products will undoubtedly lead to an increase in adoption of these products for an early diagnosis.
"Apart for the technological advances in respiratory monitoring devices, business strategies such as acquisition for products and technology, and distributional partnership are expected to increase the revenue of companies. This will propel the growth of the global respiratory monitoring devices market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global respiratory monitoring devices market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global respiratory monitoring devices market by product (pulse oximetry, spirometry, and capnography) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005681/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com