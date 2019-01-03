sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,192 Euro		-0,002
-0,06 %
WKN: A2JLZU ISIN: GB00BDD85M81 Ticker-Symbol: AV2 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
AVAST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVAST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,08
3,155
08:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVAST PLC
AVAST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVAST PLC3,192-0,06 %