Arix Bioscience plc

Issue of Ordinary Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, 3 January, 2019: Arix Bioscience plc (the "Company") announces that it has allotted 114,358 New Ordinary Shares to the Arix Bioscience plc Employee Benefit Trust in order to satisfy awards made under the Company's Executive Incentive Plan.

Application has been made for 114,358 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares and it is expected that admission of these New Ordinary Shares will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 4 January 2019.

Following the issue of 114,358 shares the Company will have a total of 134,937,601 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in issue and a total number of voting rights in the Company of 134,937,601. The above figure of 134,937,601 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ENDS

