WANdisco plc: Inaugural Multi-Cloud Contract Win

SAN RAMON, California, January 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

$565k contractfor multi-cloud and multi tenancy use cases

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, is pleased to announce it has secured its first multi-cloud contract with one of the largest mobile network operators in the world (the "Client"). The agreement is valued at approximately $565,000 and will see the Client deploy the Company's patented Big Data and Cloud product, WANdisco Fusion for Multi-Cloud ("Fusion").

The contract was won directly by WANdisco, whilst working with Amazon Web Services. The Client will deploy Fusion to enable continuous replication of data across multiple Amazon cloud environments and locations. This marks the first contract where a Client will utilise Fusion for both multi-cloud and multi-tenancy use cases. The initial three-year subscription contract is valued at approximately $565,000 with opportunities for expansion during the term. The contract was closed and will be recognised in FY 2018.

WANdisco Fusion for Multi-Cloud allows for consistent global data across an organisation allowing customers to replicate data across a multi-cloud architecture with guaranteed data accuracy. The technology allows for the optimisation of a multi-vendor cloud strategy ensuring data is concurrently available in different cloud applications, preventing vendor lock-in while cutting total cost of ownership through reducing switching costs across different cloud vendors.

WANdisco Fusion is the only solution that can enable organisations to seamlessly move large volumes of data with consistent and continuous availability whilst meeting regulatory requirements. WANdisco's patented technology ensures our customers are able to leverage the impact of their IT investment to support exponential data growth without growing the IT budget.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented:

"It is becoming increasingly unlikely that businesses of this scale will chose to depend on a single cloud vendor for their data requirements. We are seeing businesses with complex data requirements choose multiple suppliers for a range of specialised data use cases. This requires data to be replicated across a multi-cloud architecture with guaranteed data accuracy.The only technology that can enable such live data at scale is WANdisco Fusion.

"We built strong momentum during the second half of FY18,leveraging the full power of our sales model and winning contracts which are increasingly recurring in nature, bothdirectly through our salesforce and through our partnerships with IBM, Microsoft and Amazon."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by David Richards, CEO and Chairman.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is shaping the future of data infrastructure with its groundbreaking Live Data platform, enabling companies to put all their data to work for the business - all the time, at any scale.

WANdisco makes data always available, always accurate, and always protected, delivering hyperscale economics to support exponential data growth with the same IT budget. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and other industry titans - as well as hundreds of customers among the Global 2000 - WANdisco is igniting a Live Data movement worldwide.

