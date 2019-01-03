Agillic A/S: Agillic is intensifying its efforts on the Swedish market by employing a new Country Manager

Jesper Valentin, CEO:

"Sweden is an important market for us, and we feel that it possesses great potential for omnichannel marketing automation. We are already established in Sweden, through partnerships, etc.; however, through the employment of Jonas Luthander as Country Manager, we are upgrading our presence and efforts. Jonas will help to expand the knowledge of Agillic and build strong relationships with our Swedish partners and potential customers, allowing us to speed up the process and gain more customers faster."

Thomas G. Andersen, CCO:

"For a long time, we have been searching for a senior profile with strong sales skills, a comprehensive network, and not least a passionate spirit of entrepreneurship. We have found the right person in Jonas Luthander and, with Jonas onboard, Agillic's prerequisites for meeting the great potential of omnichannel marketing automation on the Swedish market has been strengthened."

Jonas Luthander, Country Manager:

"Agillic possesses an exciting product and a solid business model that is attractive and competitive on the market for AI-driven omnichannel marketing automation. I am excited to achieve further growth on the Swedish market and to become a part of Agillic's success."

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Valentin Holm, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 6093 3630

jesper.valentin@agillic.com

Thomas G. Andersen, CCO, Agillic A/S

+45 2725 5076

thomas.gaarde.andersen@agillic.com

About Agillic

Agillic is a Danish software company helping marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our platform uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to analyse data and to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised 1:1 communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. We do that for clients such as Banco Santander, Egmont Publishing, Matas, Vita, and Storytel.

Besides the head office in Copenhagen, Agillic also has a sales office in London, England and a development department in Kiev, Ukraine.

For more information, please visit www.agillic.com

