Curium and Progenics Announce European Collaboration for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent PyL

Paris, France and St. Louis, MO USA, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a leading global player in Nuclear medicine, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer, today announced an exclusive agreement to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. PyL is Progenics' PSMA-targeted small molecule PET/CT imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer currently in Phase 3 development.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Curium will receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize PyL in Europe. Curium will be responsible for the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of PyL in the covered territory. Progenics is entitled to royalties on net sales of PyL.

"Curium is a world-class leader in nuclear medicine and an ideal partner for PyL, with the infrastructure, commercial footprint and experience in prostate cancer to position PyL for success in Europe," stated Mark Baker, CEO of Progenics. "This collaboration accelerates development of PyL in this important market, while we focus our internal efforts on advancing our Phase 3 CONDOR trial and laying the groundwork for commercialization in the United States."

Curium will meet with European regulators in the first half of 2019 to agree upon the regulatory path forward in the territory.

"PyL is a promising prostate cancer imaging agent in development today, and we are thrilled to add this superior product to our broad portfolio of nuclear medicine diagnostics," stated Renaud Dehareng, Curium CEO. "PyL has the potential to detect small lesions, offering significant advantages over existing products and others in development. We look forward to leveraging our success with F-Choline in prostate cancer to advance the development and commercial uptake of this next-generation product."

About PyL for PET Imaging of Prostate Cancer

PyL (also known as [18F]DCFPyL) is a fluorinated PSMA-targeted Positron Emission Topography ("PET") imaging agent that enables visualization of both bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider with more than a century of industry experience. Formed by the union of IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC, Curium is the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.

About Progenics

Progenics develops innovative medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen ("PSMA") targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR (methylnaltrexone bromide) subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.