Centric Software is Delighted to Announce the Release of a Success Story About Its Customer, Superdry

"PLM is a game changer"

Building a strong foundation for growth at Superdry

Superdry's menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories collections fuse vintage Americana and Japanese-inspired graphics and text with British style. The company now operates through 695 branded stores in 59 countries, and reported £1.6 billion in brand revenue across retail, wholesale and e-commerce in 2018.

Superdry's search for a PLM solution began when it became clear that the company had outgrown its previous methods and working procedures. With teams depending a combination of email, Excel sheets and other digital documents, crucial information would get lost or develop errors.

Scott Robertson, Head of Central Merchandising at Superdry, explains that the way the fashion retailer used to operate simply didn't support the brand's explosive global growth and focused business strategy.

"We were working with Excel and email, using literally thousands of different spreadsheets. There was no single source of the truth and people spent too much time trying to find information rather than doing value-added activities. We had no clarity and couldn't track how many options we were developing during product development. We knew PLM would give us visibility to streamline that process."

Since implementing Centric Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Superdry has undergone a dramatic digital revolution. The company has streamlined the overlap between its wholesale and retail collections to create a unified range and increase on time and in full product completion from 70% to 89%.

Superdry (http://www.superdry.com)

Superdry is an exciting contemporary brand which focuses on high-quality products that fuse vintage Americana and Japanese- inspired graphics with a British style. They are characterized by quality fabrics, authentic vintage washes, unique detailing, world leading hand-drawn graphics and tailored fits with diverse styling. Such distinctiveness has gained the brand exclusive appeal as well as an international celebrity following.

Superdry has a significant and growing presence around the world, operating through 695 Superdry branded stores in 59 countries. There are 139 owned stores across the UK and mainland Europe, 208 franchised and licensed stores, all but one outside the UK, and 168 concessions.

Superdry.com sells safely and securely to over 100 countries worldwide, operating from 21 international websites. The Superdry delivery promise is one of the best in the marketplace offering great customer service and a hassle-free returns policy.

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone, and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric's flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM, including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award in Retail, Fashion, and Consumer Goods PLM in 2018 and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2016 and 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

