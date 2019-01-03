

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened lower on Thursday as a government shutdown in the U.S. entered its 13th day and Apple cut its Q1 revenue guidance, spurring fresh concerns about global growth.



Apple lowered revenue guidance to $84 billion from the $89 to $93 billion it had previously projected, citing a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue.



Brexit-related worries also kept investors nervous. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an interview published Thursday that Britain's impending departure from the European Union poses a big risk, but domestic demand is still fueling growth in the German economy.



The benchmark DAX was down 53 points or 0.50 percent at 10,525 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Chip supplier Dialog Semiconductor slumped more than 9 percent on concerns that China's slowing economy could hurt demand.



