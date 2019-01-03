

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) announced that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, was awarded a contract by Raytheon Company (RTN) to provide the Two Color Laser System for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System. The company said the initial contract is in an amount not material to Elbit Systems.



Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: 'The Two Color Laser System provides increased targeting accuracy and flexibility, minimizing the potential for collateral damage. These attributes are key to U.S. warfighters who depend on these systems for a successful mission.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX