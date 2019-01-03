

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday as Apple's profit warning and political instability in Washington added to global growth concerns.



Apple cut its Q1 revenue guidance to $84 billion from the $89 to $93 billion it had previously projected, citing a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue.



Brexit-related worries also kept investors nervous, with Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay saying the U.K. is more likely to leave the EU with no deal if parliament rejects Prime Minister May's withdrawal agreement.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 35 points or 0.75 percent at 4,654 in opening deals after declining 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Drug giant Sanofi was moving lower after it decided not to extend its collaboration with MyoKardia beyond the initial research term, which ended on December 31, 2018.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent.



