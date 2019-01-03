

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased for a second consecutive month in December, yet remains strong, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 20.3 percent year-on-year in December, after an increase of 21.62 percent in November. Headline inflation peaked at 25.24 percent in October.



The biggest annual increase of 31.36 percent was logged in prices of furnishing and household equipment. Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose 25.11 percent.



Consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in December.



The biggest monthly increase was in food and non-alcoholic beverages by 1.08 percent in November.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the producer price inflation eased to 33.64 percent in December from 38.54 percent in November.



Producer prices fell by 2.22 percent from the previous month.



