BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction PMI for December is due. The index is seen at 52.8 in December, compared to 53.4 last month.



Ahead of the data, the pound recovered from its early lows against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 135.57 against the yen, 1.2413 against the franc, 0.9044 against the euro and 1.2578 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



