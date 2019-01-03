sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019

03.01.2019 | 10:46
PR Newswire

Fidelity European Values Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 3

3 January 2019

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity European Values PLC announces that, as at 31 December 2018, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

3i Group 1.903

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320


© 2019 PR Newswire