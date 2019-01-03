

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as uncertainty about U.S. trade policy and political wrangling in Washington over federal government funding of a border wall fueled concerns about a global economic slowdown.



Brexit-related worries and Apple's profit warning, citing a weakening economy in China and lower-than-expected iPhone revenue, also spooked markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.29 percent at 336.23 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.



Chipmakers were among the worst hit. AMS slumped 18.6 percent, STMicroelectronics lost 7 percent and Dialog Semiconductor tumbled 5.7 percent.



Resource stocks fell broadly, with miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore losing 1-2 percent.



Oil & gas exploration company Tullow Oil dropped 2 percent and Total SA shed half a percent as oil prices declined on concerns over a surge in supply.



Fashion retailer Next jumped 5.2 percent. The company cut its full year profit guidance, but posted strong sales in the three weeks prior to Christmas.



Drug giant Sanofi was moving lower in Paris after it decided not to extend its collaboration with MyoKardia beyond the initial research term, which ended on December 31, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX