The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Marine Harvest ASA (Marine Harvest) held on December 4, 2018, approved the change of the company name to Mowi ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Marine Harvest has changed its stock exchange ticker to MOWI. Name and symbol for warrants with Marine Harvest as underlying instrument will therefore be changed with an effect from the start of trading on today January 4, 2019. Please see attached document for instrument identifiers. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=704715