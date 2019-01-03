India's Solar Energy Corporation of India has invited solar power developers to construct 7.5 GW grid connected projects in Leh and Kargil Districts in the state of Jammu & Kashmir under a competitive bidding process. Bid submission deadline is April 30. Tenders will be opened on the same day. The date of reverse auction will be advised at a later date. Administrators of the state of Jammu & Kashmir in India report that it has a huge solar potentia - a potential fo some 111 GW of solar capacity. A tender, released today, for 7.5 GW of large scale solar capacity is part of the government of India ...

