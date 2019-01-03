

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction sector growth was the weakest in three months in December, amid a slower rise in commercial work, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.



The CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell to 52.8 from 53.4 in November. The latest reading was in line with economists' expectations.



A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the construction sector, which has now expanded for nine months in a row.



New order growth was subdued in December, leading to softer output growth.



The unusually wet weather had also acted as a brake on construction work, IHS Markit said.



Among the sub-sectors, commercial work grew at the slowest pace since May 2018.



