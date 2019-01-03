Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co Research: Next $1.6bn of investments to boost returns* Burford has announced access to almost $1bn of new capital, which, combined with its balance sheet, gives a new and financially attractive structure for how the next $1.6bn of litigation finance investments will be made. The most significant part of this is a new strategic capital relationship with a sovereign wealth fund (SWF). The SWF and Burford have committed a $1bn pool of capital, with the former supplying $667m. Burford will supply the remaining one-third of the capital, but receive 60% of the investment profits. In addition, 50% of the new investments made will be allocated to the pool over the next four years, or until the pool is invested.

