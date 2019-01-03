Survey of 1,000 adults in U.S. offers insight into consumer expectations for future experiences in home, transportation, health and retail

71 percent expect to use an electric vehicle, while 51 percent expect to travel by hyperloop and 38 percent by air taxi

73 percent expect to use remotely monitored appliances at home, 70 percent fully connected smart home systems, and 40 percent virtual home robots

Millennials expect personalized experiences across all categories but consider it unlikely they will share personal data to improve services

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today revealed that consumers expect that cities in 2030 will be filled with technology that improves overall quality of life, delivers socially-conscious benefits and personalizes experiences. The findings came from a survey of citizens representing the demographics of U.S. adults that was conducted in partnership with independent market research firm CITE Research.

This press release features multimedia.

Hyperloop rail, fully connected smart home systems, mobile payments and personalized preventive health plans are just a few of the disruptive technologies underway today that will become the norm in 2030 according to respondents, who were polled on their expectations for future experiences in home, travel, health and retail. While consumers expect personalization as one of the top benefits of technological innovations in 2030 in each of these categories, they also cite security, energy efficiency, convenience, accessibility, savings and prevention as benefits expected from the different technologies.

Findings from the survey include:

Personalized experiences are seen as the primary benefit of advancing technologies, particularly among millennials. Among 18-34 year olds, technology is expected to deliver experiences that are customized to their own personal needs and tastes; respondents over the age of 35 expect technology advancements to provide primarily a better quality of life.

Among 18-34 year olds, technology is expected to deliver experiences that are customized to their own personal needs and tastes; respondents over the age of 35 expect technology advancements to provide primarily a better quality of life. The home of 2030 will be secure and energy efficient. More than 70 percent of respondents will use remotely monitored devices, voice-activated assistants and fully-connected smart home systems. Forty-nine percent expect to use a virtual personalized home assistant or robot.

More than 70 percent of respondents will use remotely monitored devices, voice-activated assistants and fully-connected smart home systems. Forty-nine percent expect to use a virtual personalized home assistant or robot. Transportation and mobility is expected to become increasingly electric and connected , improving cost savings, travel time, road safety and quality of life. More than 70 percent of respondents expect to use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, while over half expect to travel by hyperloop. Thirty-eight percent expect to be using air taxis. More than 75 percent expect personalized passenger experiences such as navigation path optimization and city-controlled traffic regulation, however the majority expects not to allow access to personal data in order to improve such services.

, improving cost savings, travel time, road safety and quality of life. More than 70 percent of respondents expect to use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, while over half expect to travel by hyperloop. Thirty-eight percent expect to be using air taxis. More than 75 percent expect personalized passenger experiences such as navigation path optimization and city-controlled traffic regulation, however the majority expects not to allow access to personal data in order to improve such services. Personalized preventative health and home treatments will become the norm . More than 80 percent of respondents expect to prevent disease and live longer because technology will enable them to manage their personal health more easily and effectively, with 83 percent expecting preventive plans based on behavior or nutrition to be the most impactful, 81 percent devices to dispense treatments at home, and 80 percent fully electronic record systems. Three-quarters of respondents feel that technologies such as diagnostic at-home applications, wearable devices and custom-made prosthesis orthopedics will also be impactful.

. More than 80 percent of respondents expect to prevent disease and live longer because technology will enable them to manage their personal health more easily and effectively, with 83 percent expecting preventive plans based on behavior or nutrition to be the most impactful, 81 percent devices to dispense treatments at home, and 80 percent fully electronic record systems. Three-quarters of respondents feel that technologies such as diagnostic at-home applications, wearable devices and custom-made prosthesis orthopedics will also be impactful. Brick-and-mortar stores are not going away, but the in-store experience will evolve around payments and the use of in-store technologies. In retail, 84 percent of respondents expect to use mobile payments and anytime/anywhere delivery to make shopping more convenient, but 55 percent feel that it is unlikely there will only be virtual shopping in 2030.

"This survey on consumer expectations of the city of 2030 allows us to gauge the hype versus what consumers perceive as realities that are truly coming their way," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing, Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes. "Consumers expect massive change in every aspect of their lives. This glimpse into their thinking offers valuable feedback to companies on what to explore, develop and accelerate. It confirms personalized initiatives as the dominating theme behind all innovation. Dassault Systèmes will continue to support industry's initiatives to meet these consumer expectations with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform."

CITE Research, on behalf of Dassault Systèmes, conducted an online survey among 1,000 U.S. census-balanced adults. The survey was fielded between November 19-29, 2018. For a full copy of the survey results, please contact Suzanne Moran: suzanne.moran@3ds.com.

Dassault Systèmes will illustrate consumer trends in the city of 2030 with an interactive experience at its booth #4121 at CES January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas.

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes at CES: https://events.3ds.com/ces-2019

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

