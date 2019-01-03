Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 02-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1724.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 1736.34p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1679.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 1690.96p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---