Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will host a conference call to discuss its 2018 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Ingersoll Rand website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company's website at www.ingersollrand.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website at approximately 1 p.m. ET Jan. 30, 2019.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane - work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005112/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Perri Richman

(732) 652-6943, prichman@irco.com

Investors:

Zac Nagle

(704) 990-3913, investorrelations@irco.com