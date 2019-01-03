

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. said that Merck has exercised its option to license NGM313, an investigational monoclonal antibody agonist of the ?-Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH and type 2 diabetes. This is part of the companies' broad strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize novel biologic therapeutics announced in 2015.



With the exercise of this one-time option, which was triggered by NGM's completion of a proof-of-concept clinical study of NGM313, Merck gains exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize NGM313, now renamed MK-3655, and related compounds.



In connection with the option exercise, NGM received a $20 million payment from Merck. NGM retains an option, at the initiation of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for MK-3655, to participate in up to 50 percent of a global cost and revenue sharing arrangement for MK-3655.



If NGM does not exercise its option, NGM is eligible for further payments associated with the progress of MK-3655 development, as well as commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from low double digit to mid-teen percentage rates on product sales.



