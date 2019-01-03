sprite-preloader
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 2 January 2019 were:

177.98p  Capital only (undiluted)
183.31p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 6,445 ordinary shares on 13th December 2018,
the Company has 24,046,223 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,887,709 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception
of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'
valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct.   The
portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at the 2nd of January 2019 represents
0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

