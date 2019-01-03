sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Classification: Directorate Declaration

Oxford Instruments plc

Change in Director's Particulars

3 January 2019

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Neil Carson will be stepping down as a Director of TI Fluid Systems plc at its AGM in May 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

01865 393324

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


