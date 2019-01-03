

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) said Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of coffee brand Costa Limited from British hotel, coffee shop and restaurant company Whitbread PLC (WTB.L).



The $4.9 billion transaction follows approval from regulatory authorities in the European Union and China. The acquisition was first announced by Coca-Cola on August 31, 2018.



Coca-Cola noted that Costa, which has operations in more than 30 countries, gives the company a significant footprint in the global coffee business. Worldwide, the coffee segment is growing 6 percent annually.



Costa has a scalable platform across multiple formats and channels, from the existing Costa Express vending system to opportunities to introduce ready-to-drink products.



'We see great opportunities for value creation through the combination of Costa's capabilities and Coca-Cola's marketing expertise and global reach. Our vision is to use the strong Costa platform to expand our portfolio in the growing coffee category,' said James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola.



