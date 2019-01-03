sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,37 Euro		+0,75
+2,23 %
WKN: 919027 ISIN: US5006432000 Ticker-Symbol: KFY 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KORN FERRY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KORN FERRY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,562
35,028
14:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KORN FERRY
KORN FERRY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KORN FERRY34,37+2,23 %