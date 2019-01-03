Low-cost, low-power location solution ushers in new era of affordable LTE tracking capability

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading LTE for IoT chipmaker, and Polte Corporation, provider of advanced Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solutions, today announced they will embed Polte's C-LoC software on Sequans Monarch LTE platform, thereby creating a low-cost, low-power LTE for IoT location solution that does not require GPS/GNSS or other radios for accurate indoor and outdoor positioning.

With the Monarch LTE chipset enabled with Polte's C-LoC technology, the need for additional radios and the additional cost and power they require is eliminated. The Polte C-LoC solution provides excellent indoor location capability where GPS/GNSS cannot, and also enhances the security of enabling location for IoT devices.

Market analysts have estimated that the addressable market for the tracking and tracing of mobile assets numbers in the billions of units, including more than 10 billion units just for pallets. Through their collaboration, Sequans and Polte aim to remove barriers to this market, making it affordable and effective to track assets, such as industrial pallets, via LTE alone.

"Polte's cloud-based positioning technology on Monarch provides great value to our IoT customers, especially asset tracker device makers who need low-cost, low-power solutions for outdoor and indoor locations, such as inside warehouses," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Polte's technology allows a significant cost-per-device savings, a power consumption savings of 70 percent up to 90 percent for indoor locations along with indoor accuracy superior to GNSS devices. With Polte technology integrated, we add real and measurable value to our Monarch platform."

"We are excited to work with Sequans to bring Polte's location technology to market on Monarch," said Ed Chao, Polte CEO. "The small form factor of Monarch is well-suited for IoT use cases in which space is constrained, and C-LoC positioning allows Sequans to maintain their advantage." Chao continued, "The launch of Polte's positioning solution on Monarch will enable an entirely new category of use cases, which will help drive adoption of IoT across every vertical from asset tracking to manufacturing."

A live demo of the Sequans-Polte solution in a tracker application will be on display in Sequans' meeting room at CES, January 8-11. Please contact events@sequans.com to schedule an appointment to see it.

The Polte C-LoC technology will be available on select Sequans Monarch platforms in 1Q2019.

Forward looking statements

About Polte

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Polte is the leader in Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) solutions. Leveraging 4G 5G signals, Polte's cloud-based platform powers Internet of Things (IoT) devices with real-time location determination as they move between indoor and outdoor environments. Visit Polte online at polte.com.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a 4G chipmaker and leading provider of single-mode LTE chipset solutions to wireless device manufacturers worldwide. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered six generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the Internet of Things. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, www.facebook.com/sequans, www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005106/en/

Contacts:

Polte Contacts:

Amber Rubin, The David James Agency, +1-805-494-9508, Polte@davidjamesagency.com

JC Elliott, Polte Corporation, +1-469-774-7114, jc@polte.com

Sequans contacts:

Media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Investor relations: Claudia Gatlin (USA), +1 212.830.9080, claudia@sequans.com