Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Mapbox for its Highly Impactful Platform for Mapping and Live Location

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American mapping and live location market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mapbox as the 2019 North American Platform of the Year for furnishing a truly developer-centric live location platform. Leveraging continuously refreshed real-time geolocation and telemetry data inputs from approximately nearly half billion monthly active users, the Mapbox live location platform enables highly customizable customer experiences and novel business models. It helps developers build richly detailed and dynamic enterprise and consumer applications that can greatly augment business performance and enhance user experiences.

"Mapbox's live location platform collects almost 250 million miles of anonymized road data daily, creating highly precise and dynamic geospatial maps. It integrates more than 130 data sources to capture valid addresses, places, and points of interest globally," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President of the Mobile and Wireless Team at Frost & Sullivan. "The maps render at 60 frames per second, delivering a live video-like feed to the end user. Overall, the platform fundamentally enhances opportunities for application developers to deliver highly customizable experiences that push the creative envelope."

Mapbox's cloud-based platform serves as the foundation for developers to build layers of personalization into the maps and leverage the geolocation potential for creative use-cases. The location platform organizes data in layers, allowing developers to choose the data they wish to leverage. Additionally, it serves as a foundation for personalization features including colors, shapes, icons, fonts, or style templates. This is possible because Mapbox generates a broad set of developer-friendly tools for mapping, routing, geocoding, visualization, and mobility so that developers have the flexibility to control the user experience.

In a demonstration of its commitment to continuous innovation, Mapbox released its Vision Software Development Kit (SDK) in 2018. The Vision SDK leverages connected cameras, working in conjunction with real-time traffic and navigation, to bring live visual context to the platform. Thus, developers on Android or iOS can create a heads-up display experience in their native apps. These 'eyes at the edge' detect vehicles, pedestrians, cyclist, construction sites, school zones, and live environmental conditions with more detail than ever before.

"Mapbox has embraced a forward-thinking, developer-focused platform-approach that leverages live location, whereas much of the competition is merely providing customers with static maps," noted Iadarola. "Moreover, Mapbox provides the developers with the flexibility to work within the confines of their desired business models, in contrast to competitors that obligate customers to conform to models of self-interest."

