Genevant Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of a broad range of RNA-based therapeutics across multiple modalities, announced today that its President CEO Dr. Bo Rode Hansen will present a corporate update on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 2:15 PM PT at the Biotech Showcase 2019. The presentation will be in Franciscan D on the Ballroom level of the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

About Genevant Sciences

At Genevant, we aim to deliver innovative and meaningful therapies that improve the lives of people through our diverse pipeline of nucleic acid-based medicines. By pursuing a multiple modality "pan-RNA" approach to drug discovery and development, we are well-positioned to select and advance the best therapeutic approach for each disease area. Our rapidly growing pipeline is founded on our proprietary ligand conjugate platform and best-in-class lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology, which enabled the first RNAi product approval. Through our own internal development programs and strategic partnerships, we are committed to transforming the future of human health.

