The "GIS Market in EMEA 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GIS market in EMEA will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of drone in GIS. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the integration of BIM and GIS. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the data viability and risk of intrusion.
Key Players
- Autodesk
- Bentley Systems
- Esri
- Hexagon
- Pitney Bowes
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Software Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Data Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Services Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Utilities Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Military Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: EMEA
- Overview
- Key leading countries
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of augmented reality (AR) and GIS
- Use of drones in GIS
- Increasing use of GIS in the development of smart cities
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Autodesk
- Bentley Systems
- Esri
- Hexagon
- Pitney Bowes
