The "GIS Market in EMEA 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GIS market in EMEA will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of drone in GIS. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the integration of BIM and GIS. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the data viability and risk of intrusion.

Key Players

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Esri

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

Segmentation by component

Comparison by component

Software Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Data Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Services Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by component

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Government Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Utilities Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Military Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: EMEA

Overview

Key leading countries

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of augmented reality (AR) and GIS

Use of drones in GIS

Increasing use of GIS in the development of smart cities

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Esri

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

