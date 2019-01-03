The Saudi oil company has started manufacturing activities at its $40 million facility in the Hail Industrial City. The factory is being run by the group's unit, Saudi Specialized Products Company (SSPC).The Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has announced that its unit Saudi Specialized Products Company (SSPC) has begun commercial operations at the 4,000 MT EVA film factory in Hail Industrial City, near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The company said in a filing with the local stock exchange that commercial production began at the $40 million EVA film plant after performance tests ...

