

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Partly reflecting favorable weather, payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing much stronger than expected U.S. private sector job growth in the month of December.



ADP said private sector employment surged up by 271,000 jobs in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 157,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 178,000 jobs compared to the addition of 179,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



