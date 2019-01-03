

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jobless Claims and Construction spending data are the other major announcements on Thursday. Asian shares closed lower, while European shares are trading on a negative note. Initial trading on U.S. Futures Index point to lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 272 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 27.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 117.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow edged up 18.78 points or 0.1 percent to 23,346.24, the Nasdaq climbed 30.66 points or 0.5 percent to 6,665.94 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.18 points or 0.1 percent to 2,510.03.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 217K while it was 216K in the previous week.



ISM Manufacturing Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 57.9, down from 59.3 in the prior month.



Construction Spending data for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it declined 0.1 percent in October.



Three-year, 10-year Treasury Note auctions and 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.076 trillion.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. Japanese market remained closed. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally lower at 2,464.36, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 percent to 25,064.36.



Australian shares rose the most in a week as the Aussie dollar hit a 10-year low, helping lift resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index surged up 1.4 percent to 5,633.40 after ending down 1.6 percent the previous day in reaction to weak Chinese data. The broader All Ordinaries Index rallied 1.2 percent to 5,694.60.



European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 40.33 points ro 0.86 percent. DAX of Germany is down 98.68 points or 0.93 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 2.58 points or 0.04 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 35.62 points or 0.42 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.66 percent.



