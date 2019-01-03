

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Immersion Corp. (IMMR), developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, announced it has reached a multi-year agreement with Google under which the companies will explore opportunities to collaborate on incorporating haptics in Google's next-generation hardware products.



The agreement also provides Google with a license to Immersion's patent portfolio for Google's Pixel line of phones and other Google hardware. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.



