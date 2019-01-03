Technavio analysts forecast the sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005262/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Orphan drug designations for sickle-cell anemias are one of the major trends being witnessed in the sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US 2018-2022. The prevalence rate of sickle-cell anemia is usually lower than the other mainstream indications such as diabetes and hypertension, as it is a rare disorder. Hence, drug companies refrain from investing large amounts in R&D of drug discovery. To overcome such hurdles, regulatory bodies have granted orphan drug designation which will support the pipeline of therapeutics for the treatment of sickle-cell anemia.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US is the initiatives to increase awareness about sickle-cell anemia:

Sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US: Initiatives to increase awareness about sickle-cell anemia

Sickle-cell anemia is the specific type of rare genetic sickle-cell disease; therefore, patients are unable to observe the symptoms very early. Early screening, diagnosis, and treatment will allow people with sickle-cell anemia to live much longer. Therefore, it is crucial to provide awareness about early screening, diagnosis, and treatment of sickle-cell diseases. Many organizations are conducting awareness programs to increase the awareness of sickle-cell anemia.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, "Millions of people do not know they have sickle-cell trait, as the trait usually does not cause illness. In countries such as the US, most of the patients diagnosed with sickle-cell anemia experience acute pain, infections, and costly hospitalization. Thus, numerous initiatives are being undertaken by different organizations to improve patient access to therapies and care."

Sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US: Segmentation analysis

The sickle-cell anemia therapeutics market in the US research report provides market segmentation by therapy (hydroxyurea and L-glutamine therapy). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The hydroxyurea segment held the largest market share in 2017. This therapy segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005262/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com