AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that the International Insurance Society (IIS) has inducted Michael Butt OBE, Chairman of AXIS Capital, into the Insurance Hall of Fame and named Mr. Butt the 2019 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate. Mr. Butt will be honored at the IIS Global Insurance Forum's Gala Awards taking place on June 20 in Singapore.

"We are immensely proud that our Chairman, Michael Butt, has been named the 2019 Insurance Hall of Fame Laureate," said Albert Benchimol, President and CEO of AXIS Capital. "Michael has been instrumental in many of the important developments within the global (re)insurance industry over the last 50 years, including the establishment of Bermuda as one of the world's leading hubs for specialty risks. We are deeply indebted to Michael for his leadership at AXIS and his contributions to the global (re)insurance industry, and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

At AXIS Capital and throughout his career, Mr. Butt has been a builder of businesses, a builder of markets and a passionate voice on issues such as climate and risk. Mr. Butt joined AXIS Capital as Chairman of the Board in September 2002 and has played a pivotal role in guiding the Company from a start-up to a leading player in the global specialty (re)insurance industry. Mr. Butt has been instrumental in establishing Bermuda as one of the world's foremost global (re)insurance hubs and his contributions to Bermuda were recognized in his appointment as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE). Mr. Butt has been recognized by a number of awards, including the Bermuda Insurance Institute Lifetime Award, the Insurance Day Lifetime Achievement Award and the Insurance Insider Honours Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Insurance Hall of Fame recognizes insurance leaders who have made a broad, encompassing and lasting contribution to the insurance industry and who are recognized by their peers as successful leaders, innovators and visionaries. Nominees for the Insurance Hall of Fame are submitted by the IIS membership and evaluated for selection by the IIS Honors Committee, a body of senior insurance executives and academics. Recently inducted Laureates include Nikolaus von Bomhard of Munich Re, Stephen Catlin of XL Catlin, Brian Duperreault of AIG, Denis Kessler of SCOR, Shuzo Sumi of Tokio Marine and Ikuo Uno of Nippon Life.

About the International Insurance Society

IIS serves as the inclusive voice of the industry, providing a platform for both private and public stakeholders to promote resilience, drive innovation, and stimulate the development of markets. The IIS membership is diverse and inclusive, with members hailing from mature and emerging markets representing all sectors of the re/insurance industry, academics, regulators and policymakers. As a non-advocative organization, the IIS serves as a neutral platform for active collaboration and examination of issues that shape the future of the global insurance industry. Its signature annual event, the Global Insurance Forum, is considered the premier industry conference and is attended by 500+ insurance leaders from around the globe.

Founded in 1965, the IIS is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization based in New York, NY. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

