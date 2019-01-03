The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005255/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is the growing prevalence of cancers and ophthalmic diseases. With factors such as unhealthy lifestyle, genetic mutations, obesity, and environmental changes, there has been an increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers and ophthalmic diseases such as retinal vein occlusion (RVO) worldwide. Medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and open-angle glaucoma are the high-risk factors for RVO. The high prevalence of various types of cancers and RVO will stimulate the growth of the global TKIs market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the expansion of research areas of TKIs as one of the key emerging trends in the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market:

Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market: Expansion of research areas of TKIs

As tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have demonstrated efficacy in various oncology indications, several companies are focusing on expanding their clinical reach. With the aim to improve the treatment of various types of cancers, there are over 1000 clinical trials that are being carried out by various companies and two combination therapies were recently approved. Such an expansion in the research areas of TKIs will have a substantial impact on the global TKIs market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing prevalence of cancers and ophthalmic diseases, factors such as the high target affinity and specificity of TKIs, and the recent approvals of TKIs are expected to boost the growth of the global TKIs market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology life sciences.

Global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market by product (RTKIs, and nRTKIs) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005255/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com