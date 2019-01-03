Taco van der Maten Begins Term as ASTM International Board Chairman

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco van der Maten, marketing manager for Malvern Panalytical, in Almelo, The Netherlands, has started his term as 2019 chairman of the ASTM International board of directors.

ASTM International's board is made of 25 leaders from a variety of companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world. For example, its incoming cohort of board members represents Knauf Middle East, Norway's SINTEF Manufacturing, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Purdue University, American Geosciences Inc., and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

"ASTM International is continuing to set the pace as a global standards leader," says van der Maten. "I am honored to be serving as chairman, and I look forward to building on ASTM's dedication to global cooperation." Hear more from him in this video and in this Standardization News magazine article.

Taco van der Maten has been with Malvern Panalytical since 2006, having previously served as a research analyst, laboratory information management system (LIMS) implementer, IT service delivery manager, and business development manager with DSM Resolve. Prior to that, he was a research analyst with Heineken.

An ASTM International member since 2006, van der Maten is chairman of the committee that creates standards related to declarable substances in materials (F40). He is also a member of the committees on petroleum, liquid fuels, and lubricants (D02), plastics (D20), and catalysts (D32).

He served as a vice chairman of the board from 2017 to 2018. In addition, he served as the chairman of the board's finance and audit committee in 2016. He holds a degree in analytical chemistry from the Dr. Ir. W.L. Ghijsen Institute in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

