

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported December U.S. sales of 196,520 vehicles, a 14 percent increase compared with sales of 171,946 vehicles in December 2017. Retail sales for the month rose slightly to 151,077 vehicles. Fleet sales totaled 45,443 vehicles and accounted for 23 percent of total sales during the month.



Fiat December sales declined 44 percent to 977 vehicles in December.



Chrysler brand December sales fell 28 percent to 12,425 vehicles. However, the Pacifica reported higher year-over-year results as vehicle sales totaled 118,322. Overall, the brand has seen some softening during the year following the continued wind-down of the Chrysler 200 and the Town & Country.



Jeep brand sales rose 10 percent to 80,449 vehicles in December. Ram brand sales rose 37 percent in December to 68,195 vehicles. Dodge brand December sales rose 17 percent to 32,528 vehicles.



