TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 03-Jan-2019 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Notice of its 2019 Annual General Meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors [2]. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7096 EQS News ID: 763241 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=763241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8e080343e3e3e5bb48431aa13ff7cbdd&application_id=763241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 03, 2019 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)