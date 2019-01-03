Technavio analysts forecast the global smart connected baby monitors market to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005257/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart connected baby monitors market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adoption of distribution channel expansion strategies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global smart connected baby monitors market 2019-2023. Vendors are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and rake in higher revenues. The expansion of distribution strategy is one of the popular strategies they have adopted. Companies are focusing on expanding their business globally. Several vendors are forging partnerships with brick-and-mortar stores along with e-commerce retailers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global smart connected baby monitors market is the innovation in technology and product features leading to premiumization:

Global smart connected baby monitors market: Innovation in technology and product features leading to premiumization

Many players in the market are integrating their smart connected baby monitors with features such as temperature monitoring, remote monitoring, humidity history, and noise detection. Mobility is the primary advantage of wireless smart baby monitors. This allows parents to keep a watch on their babies from all corners of the house and even from outdoors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on household appliances, "Smart baby monitors with Wi-Fi connectivity have cameras that capture images of the baby at all times. Changes in room temperature can be tracked by smart connected baby monitors with Wi-Fi connectivity and viewed on smartphones and tablets. This enables parents to maintain room temperature at the desired level. Factors such as enhanced technological infrastructure and increasing adoption of innovative and niche baby products are contributing towards market growth."

Global smart connected baby monitors market: Segmentation analysis

The global smart connected baby monitors market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), by product (audio and visual monitors, and audio monitors), distribution channel (offline and online), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. The Americas led the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005257/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com