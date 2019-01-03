The global cold brew coffee market is expected to post a CAGR of over 27% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005417/en/

Technavio predicts the global cold brew coffee market to grow at a CAGR of over 27% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising number of new product launches. Over the past decade, the increasing number of new and innovative products launches have invigorated the global cold brew coffee-based products in various countries is attributable to the product innovation in the global cold brew coffee market where vendors are frequently launching new and innovative products to attract customers. For instance, the La Colombe Torrefaction company launched its new cold brew coffee product in the US market. Therefore, with such initiations, the market for cold brew coffee is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global cold brew coffee market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising number of mergers and acquisitions as one of the key emerging trends in the global cold brew coffee market:

Global cold brew coffee market: Rising number of mergers and acquisitions

Since 2014 many large vendors in the global cold brew coffee market have engaged in mergers and acquisitions (LI &A) to take over several small pure-play vendors and enter the emerging RTD coffee and cold brew coffee market and increase their market share and presence. During the forecast period, many large vendors are expected to acquire small and regional suppliers. For instance, Nestle acquired the emerging US-based pure play cold brew coffee vendor to increase its market share in the rapidly growing cold brew coffee market in the US.

"Apart from an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, some other factors boosting the growth of the market are proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide, health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee, and increasing demand for organic and private labels," says a senior analyst.

Global cold brew coffee market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cold brew coffee market by product (Arabica-based cold brew coffee, Robusta-based cold brew coffee, Liberica-based cold brew coffee) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 63% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the global market and register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005417/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com