=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel/Company Information Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG resolved today to extend the Management Board mandates of Chief Financial Officer Thomas Obendrauf and Chief Commercial Officer Robert van de Kerkhof. The new employment contract of Thomas Obendrauf runs until June 30, 2022. The new contract for Mr. van de Kerkhof is valid until December 31, 2023. "Since the very beginning of their work on behalf of Lenzing AG, Thomas Obendrauf and Robert van de Kerkhof have made a significant contribution to the successful re-positioning of the company as a premium supplier on the global fiber market. In this way, they have helped secure the future of the Lenzing Group as a leading player when it comes to innovation, quality and sustainability along the entire value chain of the textile industry and the cosmetics and hygiene sectors. We are very pleased that Mr. Obendrauf and Mr. van de Kerkhof will both be at the company's disposal for a further term of office in order to continuously forge ahead with the initiated developments", states Hanno Bästlein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG, on the occasion of the reappointment of the two Management Board members. In addition to Thomas Obendrauf and Robert van de Kerkhof, the Management Board of Lenzing AG consists of Chief Executive Officer Stefan Doboczky and Chief Technology Officer Heiko Arnold. Photo download: https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=5f2IEvFQe899 [https:// mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=5f2IEvFQe899] PIN: 5f2IEvFQe899 Further inquiry note: Lenzing AG Mag. Waltraud Kaserer Vice President Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (0) 7672 701-2713 mailto: w.kaserer@lenzing.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 03, 2019 09:48 ET (14:48 GMT)