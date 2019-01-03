The global ayurvedic food market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005444/en/

Technavio predicts the global ayurvedic food market to post a CAGR of close to 14% by 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing a number of product launches. The rise in demand for ayurvedic food products in various countries has resulted in product innovation in the ayurvedic food sector. Vendors are actively launching new and innovative products to attract customers. Therefore, the global ayurvedic food market has been witnessing an increased number of new and innovative product launches over the past decade. For instance, the Baidyanath Ayurved company launched its new range of Ayurvedic teas in the Indian market. Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched its ayurvedic breakfast mixes under the brand name Lever Ayush in the Indian market. Therefore, with such product launches the market is expected to boost the growth of the global ayurvedic food market, during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global ayurvedic food market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of the vegan diet as one of the key emerging trends in the global ayurvedic food market:

Global ayurvedic food market: Growing popularity of vegan diet

Over the past decade, consumer preferences have shifted from the consumption of meat-based food products to vegan food products. An increasing number of consumers are adopting vegan diets for the health benefits of vegan, herbs, and plant-based foods and to support animal rights. Veganism has transformed into a lifestyle and is looked upon as a healthy clef. This has a positive impact on the adoption and purchase of ayurvedic foods such as teas, fruit juices, snacks, and dried fruits. In the US, which is the largest turmeric-based beverages market, the vegan population increased by nearly 500% from 2014 to 2017. In 2017, approximately 6% of the US population were vegan. In the UK, the number of vegan consumers has increased by 360% between 2010 and 2015. Therefore, with such an increase of the vegan population, the growth of the ayurvedic food market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing popularity of the vegan diet, another major factor boosting the growth of the market is the rising e-commerce and online retailing. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise globally. Therefore, the increase in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of this channel, thereby increasing the growth of the global ayurvedic food market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global ayurvedic food market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ayurvedic food market by product (ayurvedic food in solid form and ayurvedic food in liquid form) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 69%, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

www.technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005444/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200