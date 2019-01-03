Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from January 9, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds. ------------------------------- Trading code SSV_1904_RTL ------------------------------- Expiration date 2019-04-17 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2019-04-15 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0012116341 ------------------------------- Short name SSV 1904 RTL ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB