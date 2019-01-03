Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Advantaclean on its Acquisition by Home Franchise Concepts

Boxwood continues to build upon its track record in the franchising industry within the middle market

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2019 / Boxwood Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the sale of AdvantaClean Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "AdvantaClean") to Home Franchise Concepts ("HFC").

Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive advisor to AdvantaClean with respect to this transaction. The transaction was led by Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher and Director Brian Alas. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994, AdvantaClean specializes in mold remediation, water damage restoration, moisture control, radon mitigation and air duct cleaning. The Huntersville, N.C. based company operates more than 230 franchised territories in 37 states.

"AdvantaClean is a perfect fit with the HFC family and expands our mission of being a whole-home-solution provider with a growing suite of best-in-class home products and services," said Shirin Behzadi, CEO of Irvine, Calif.-based Home Franchise Concepts. "Just like local Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft business owners, AdvantaClean franchisees are trusted, local experts in their communities, offering innovative solutions to help turn their customers' houses into a home." Behzadi also noted that AdvantaClean shares a number of similarities with HFC and its brand family, including common core values, a focus on giving back, and a high profile among veterans and the military.

AdvantaClean becomes the fourth Home Franchise Concepts home-related brand, joining Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® and Concrete Craft® as the top-rated franchised brand in its category.

AdvantaClean was founded by Jeff Dudan in Florida to help homeowners impacted by Hurricane Andrew. President Matt Phillips is a U.S. Army veteran and serves on the board of VetFran, a veteran franchising initiative of the International Franchise Association. "We are delighted to join forces with the experts at HFC to expand our collective ability to positively impact homeowners across North America,"said Phillips.

Jeff Dudan and team were pleased with the transaction as they commented, "HFC has been extremely professional, timely, and empathetic to the various obstacles that can hinder the later stages of a transaction." Dudan continued, "I would also like to thank the Boxwood team for their crucial role in helping us identify the right partner for AdvantaClean going forward and I commend them for their help throughout every step of the process."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC (www.boxwoodpartnersllc.com), is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

About AdvantaClean:

Headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., AdvantaClean is the leading national franchised provider of light environmental services in the country. Founded in 1994, the Company began as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in Florida before eventually evolving the franchise business model based in North Carolina. The Company currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine's fastest-growing-franchises list, and is among Franchise Business Review's Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013-14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 230 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 37 states.

About Home Franchise Concepts:

Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) is the top-selling family of direct-to-consumer brands in the home-related goods and services space, one of the world's largest franchise businesses and a recognized leader in franchisee-franchisor relationships. HFC's three brands including Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and Concrete Craft are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by nearly 1,500 franchise territories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

